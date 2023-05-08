Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $130,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 331,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,876. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

