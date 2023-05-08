Celsius (CELH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

