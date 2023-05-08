Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $136.58. 962,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

