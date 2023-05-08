Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $148.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $136.58. 962,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 597,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 75,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.