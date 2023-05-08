Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.43 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $613.63 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,696,530,051 coins and its circulating supply is 10,995,735,229 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,694,302,011 with 10,993,640,681 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05615641 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $12,311,440.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

