Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 96 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

