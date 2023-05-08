Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up about 1.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. 770,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

