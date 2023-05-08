Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

