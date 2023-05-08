Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,062. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.