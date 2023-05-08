Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $215,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,134,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,831,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $712.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.56. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

