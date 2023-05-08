Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 445,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 115,840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $67.95. 460,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

