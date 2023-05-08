Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $41.00. 2,353,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

