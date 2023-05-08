Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 7,176 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

