Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,135 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

