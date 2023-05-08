Capreit (CAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.