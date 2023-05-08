Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,998 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.67% of Capital One Financial worth $236,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

