Capital Analysts LLC Sells 5,282 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 707,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,802. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

