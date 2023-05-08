Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.66 and its 200-day moving average is $355.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

