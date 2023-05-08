Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,701,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 318,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,183. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.