Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

