Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ET traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.34. 1,730,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,277,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.05%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

