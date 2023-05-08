Capital Analysts LLC Buys 704 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.89. 175,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

