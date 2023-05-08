Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,120. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.21 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average is $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

