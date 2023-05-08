Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.08. 376,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

