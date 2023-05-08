CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $494,472.47 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,837.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00284797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00549119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00065376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.96 or 0.00402178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

