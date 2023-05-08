Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.