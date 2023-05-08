Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

