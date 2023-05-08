California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 677,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 222,983 shares.The stock last traded at $56.12 and had previously closed at $57.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.