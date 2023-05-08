Calian Group (CGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.95 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CGY opened at C$63.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$735.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.47. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$52.70 and a 12 month high of C$72.11.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Calian Group

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Featured Articles

