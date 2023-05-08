Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 261,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,400. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

