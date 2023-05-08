Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NYSE BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 317,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

