Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

