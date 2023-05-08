BTIG Research Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

