Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.45

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 13031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.46.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

