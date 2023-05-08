Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $334.10

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.10.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

MarketAxess stock opened at $300.33 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.09.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

