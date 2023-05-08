Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$23.38

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00. In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of EFN opened at C$17.45 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$292.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1584158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

