Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

