Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 474,618 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $679,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.44. 1,096,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

