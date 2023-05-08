Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial comprises 3.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 68,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,801. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

