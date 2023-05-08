Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells $434,112.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00.

BFAM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.66. 748,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,527. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

