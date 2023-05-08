Brian S. Olschan Sells 700 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $18,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACU traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Acme United by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Acme United by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

