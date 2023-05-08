Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $11.32. Braskem shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 2,753,478 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Braskem Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Stories

