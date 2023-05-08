Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Boyd Gaming has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

BYD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. 858,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,651. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,334 shares of company stock worth $31,511,085. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

