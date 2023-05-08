Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,730.75.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,584.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,287.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 131.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 389,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.