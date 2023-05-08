BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $80.70 on Friday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $468,315. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

