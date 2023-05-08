BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $49.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $317.87 or 0.01136569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.54 billion and $666.96 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,219 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,304.35904622. The last known price of BNB is 318.01970875 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1340 active market(s) with $487,248,834.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.