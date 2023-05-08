BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $643.73. 58,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,166. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

