BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of BlackRock worth $184,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $641.71. 163,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,324. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.