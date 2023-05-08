BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $53.82. 1,634,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Natixis bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackLine by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

