BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.07 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ BL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,634,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

